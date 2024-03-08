Left Menu

Delhi LG orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB, govt hits back

Why does he hate the people of Delhi so much Appointment of DUSIB members lies in the domain of the elected government, and not the LG. If he had any questions regarding them, he could have discussed it with the chief minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:26 IST
Delhi LG orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB, govt hits back
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the termination of two non-official members of DUSIB who were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Saxena issued the directions in the exercise of his powers under section 4(2) of the DUSIB Act, 2010, they added.

However, the Delhi government later issued a statement saying the appointment of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) members lies in the domain of the elected government and not the LG.

Raj Niwas officials earlier said that of the two officers whose services were ordered to be terminated, one has been serving as an expert member of DUSIB for nine years while the other was appointed as a non-official member on March 9, 2022.

Both were drawing hefty remunerations in contravention of the law, they added.

Saxena also sought a panel of fresh names for expert members who fulfil the requisite qualifications within a week, an official said.

One of the members was initially engaged at a salary of Rs 70,000 per month which was increased to Rs 80,500 and further to Rs 98,520.

''This was in contravention of section 52(2)(a) of the DUSIB Act as the members were appointed at consolidated remuneration and there was no provision of increment as applicable in the case of a government employee,'' a Raj Niwas official said.

The other member was also engaged in the consolidated remuneration of Rs 98,250, besides Rs 25,000 as transport allowance and Rs 1,500 per month as telephone allowance.

The LG has also directed the administrative department to frame rules regarding the service conditions of board members of the DUSIB.

Responding to the development, the AAP government said, ''The Delhi LG wakes up every day with a new idea on how to stop the works of Delhi government. Why does he hate the people of Delhi so much? Appointment of DUSIB members lies in the domain of the elected government, and not the LG.'' ''If he had any questions regarding them, he could have discussed it with the chief minister. But he did not do it. At a time when the LG should be stopping the illegal demolition of slums in Delhi by DDA, he is busy removing DUSIB members who are opposing this inhumane action,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024