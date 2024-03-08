Left Menu

Gurugram: Father among 3 arrested on murder charge after woman goes missing

Police here on Thursday arrested the father, brother and uncle of an 18-year-old woman on the charge of murder after one of her friends accused them of killing her, officials said on Thursday.The womans body has not been found yet.According to the police, the womans family had lodged a complaint at the Sohna City police station that on January 31 she left home to attend a computer class and did not return.While searching for the woman, police came to know that she was with her friend on January 31.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:57 IST
Gurugram: Father among 3 arrested on murder charge after woman goes missing
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Thursday arrested the father, brother and uncle of an 18-year-old woman on the charge of murder after one of her friends accused them of killing her, officials said on Thursday.

The woman's body has not been found yet.

According to the police, the woman's family had lodged a complaint at the Sohna City police station that on January 31 she left home to attend a computer class and did not return.

While searching for the woman, police came to know that she was with her friend on January 31. Following this, her friend was interrogated and found out that the woman was handed over to her family on February 2, the police said.

The woman's friend alleged that her father along with her uncle and brother killed her. Based on the allegations, the charge of murder was added to FIR and the suspects were arrested, they said.

''We have arrested three suspects and are verifying all facts. The body has not been recovered yet and no conclusive forensic report has been received till now. Without the report it would not be right to arrive at any conclusion,'' said Siddhant Jain, DCP South.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024