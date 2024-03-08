US State Dept OK possible sale aerial targets, target drones to South Korea, Pentagon says

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to South Korea of subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets and target drones for Aegis class destroyers for an estimated cost of $170.6 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractor for the aerial targets will be Kratos Defense and the principal contractor for the target drones will be Northrop Grumman, the Pentagon said.

