13 Special Task Force officers to join SAPS wings

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has welcomed 13 Special Task Force (STF) operators to join the organisation's elite tactical unit.

The cohort stood on parade at the SAPS Academy in Tshwane on Thursday where they were received and acknowledged by the Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

The 13 have undergone and successfully completed the 37th Special Task Force (STF) Selection Training Programme.

The STF unit deals with high risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing which requires specialised skills.

“We cannot wait to serve our communities and give our country our best. We want to be seen as super humans and be able to tackle serious and violent crime in our country,” were some of the sentiments expressed by the officers.

More than 525 members applied to join the 37th STF Selection Training Programme.

“[A total] 150 made it to the five week pre-selection phase while 110 made into the training programme. Only 13 successfully completed and were welcomed into the STF ranks.

The thirteen members are adding to existing capacity of STF members that attend to high risk and hostage situations, kidnappings, cash-in-transit robberies and illicit mining operations across the country,” said the SAPS in a statement.

An STF Parachute Wing is worn on the left chest and signifies that the police member has been trained at a high level of weapon proficiency, hostage release tactics and the ability to deploy operationally by parachute into all territories.

In her address, Lieutenant General Mosikili said South Africa needs a Police Service with members that are loyal, disciplined, upright in character, patriotic and willing to serve the country with pride and dignity.

"Best wishes for what lies ahead, and more importantly, on the journey you are about to embark on. I have no doubt that you are equal to the tasks that you will be required to perform. All of us have every confidence in you that you will have meaningful and successful careers as STF members, always remember that this is a calling, it’s about passion and commitment to the badge,” she said.

To join this elite unit, SAPS members must be 32 years and younger and must have served in an operational environment for at least two years.

Members must also have undergone and been successful in the pre-selection phase which consists of various rigorous exercises to determine if the member can endure the STF Selection Training Programme.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)