India’s Rocket Women are leading us to sky and beyond, breaking ceilings: VP

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on International Women’s Day, today praised ISRO for its culture of gender diversity and inclusivity in decision making process, describing it as a befitting example to other organisations.Stating that India’s Rocket Women are leading us to the sky and beyond, VP said that they have broken ceilings for themselves, and for our progress to go beyond benchmarks set earlier.

The Vice-President made these remarks while interacting with the scientific community at ISRO's U. R. Rao Satellite centre (URSC) in Bengaluru today. On this occasion, he also celebrated Women’s Day with the ISRO scientists and emphatically said – “a woman is always in a leadership role right from birth.” Commending the “indomitable spirit and contribution” of India’s women scientists, VP said that ISRO has exemplified the theme of International Women's Day 2024 - “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

It is worth noting that presently there are about 20% women in scientific and technical areas in ISRO and more than 500 women employees are in leadership roles at different levels in managerial and administrative domains, including leading a Centre.

Describing it as an honour to be at “the heart of India's space exploration prowess” in Benglauru ,Shri Dhankhar congratulated ISRO family, for their incredible talent and commitment for globally defining India’s innovation and technological quantum jump.

Lauding numerous achievements of ISRO including Chandrayan-3 and launching of several foreign satellites, VP underlined that ISRO has showcased our scientific prowess and technological expertise on world stage, while enhancing the quality of life for millions of our fellow citizens.

Observing that ISRO’s success has ignited the fascination of masses and brought space technology to every household, VP praised ISRO’s support in disaster management, early warning and government programs such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Awas Yojana.

Emphasizing that space exploration and leveraging technology will play a pivotal role in realisation of Viksit Bharat@2047, VP lauded ISRO for emerging as a key player and a contributor in enhancing India's global diplomacy and soft power. “I have no doubt that Bharat at 2047 will be not just a developed nation but a global space power,” he added.

Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, Shri Sreedhara Panicker Somnath, Chairman, ISRO, Shri M Sankaran, Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre, Ms Sandhya Venugopal, Additional Secretary, Dept of Space and ISRO scientists from Bengaluru and other centers (through video conferencing) attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)