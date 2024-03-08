UK's Cameron says temporary Gaza harbour will take time, urges Israel to open Ashdod
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister David Cameron said on Friday the U.S.-led plan to build a temporary harbour in Gaza to bring aid into the enclave would take time, reiterating his call for Israel to open the port of Ashdod in the meantime. "It's going to take time to build," Cameron told UK broadcasters of the harbour.
"So the crucial thing is today the Israelis must confirm that they'll open the port at Ashdod."
