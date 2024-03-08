Ukraine can receive 6 bln euro from EU in next two months, PM says

Ukraine can receive 6 billion euros ($6.57 billion) from the European Union via its four-year Ukraine facility in the next two months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

The government expects to receive 4.5 billion euros in March and another 1.5 billion euros in April, Shmyhal told a government meeting.

($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)