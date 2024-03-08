Left Menu

Matter under investigation, several people arrested: MEA on Spanish tourist case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:15 IST
Days after a woman from Spain was allegedly gang raped in Jharkhand, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the matter is ''under investigation'' and several people have been arrested.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on the case at his weekly media briefing here.

The tourist from Spain was allegedly gang raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police had said on March 2.

''As you know, the matter is under investigation. Several people have been arrested,'' Jaiswal told reporters.

In his response, the spokesperson also said, ''And, you would have also see that the High Court of Jharkhand, suo motu has taken action on this particular matter.'' Some reports refer to the act of cognisance by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

