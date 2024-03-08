Following are the top headlines at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL59 PM-LD WOMEN ****Rs 100 cut in cooking gas prices, Murty's nomination to Rajya Sabha on Women's Day New Delhi: The International Women's Day on Friday was marked by some key announcements, including a Rs 100 cut in cooking gas cylinder prices and nomination of philanthropist Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how his government's numerous measures have empowered women.**** DEL80 CONG-LS-CANDIDATES ****Rahul Gandhi fielded from Wayanad as Cong announces first list of 39 candidates New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad again, the party announced on Friday as it released its first list of 39 candidates.**** DEL78 CONG-LD INCOME TAX ****I-T tribunal dismisses Cong appeal against Rs 210-cr penalty for discrepancies in past returns New Delhi: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the Congress party's appeal against imposition of penalty for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years and said it was exploring all legal options and will move the high court against it very soon.**** DEL92 MEA-INDIANS-2NDLD RUSSIA ****India urges citizens not to risk lives by taking up support jobs with Russian Army New Delhi: Against the backdrop of death of two Indians serving as support staff with Russian military units, India on Friday called on its nationals to not risk their lives by taking up such jobs and asserted that it is focused on securing the early discharge of all persons working in similar positions.**** DEL74 PM-CREATORS AWARDS-INTERACTION ****'Iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai': PM Modi's dig at Oppn New Delhi: There is going to be ''safai'' (clean-up) in the upcoming election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, taking a dig at the opposition while handing out National Creators' Awards here.**** DEL82 LD SUDHAMURTY **** Philanthropist, author Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha New Delhi/Bengaluru: Engineer-turned-philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding her contribution in diverse fields.**** DEL89 CONG-YATRA-RALLY ****Nyay Yatra to culminate with Mumbai rally, Congress inviting INDIA bloc leaders New Delhi: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will culminate in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally to which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is inviting INDIA bloc leaders, the party announced on Friday.**** DEL69 BIZ-GOYAL-FARMER-PROTEST ****Farmer leaders will see reason, call off protest, says Goyal New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and exuded confidence that the farmer leaders will see reason and call off their protest.**** CAL31 AS-CAA LD-PROTEST ****Oppn parties, AASU intensify protests against CAA as PM reaches Assam on two-day visit Guwahati: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on a two-day visit on Friday, various student bodies and political parties intensified their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.**** DEL90 DL-NAMAZ-2NDLD POLICE PROBE ****Police sub-inspector suspended for 'kicking' namazis in Delhi's Inderlok New Delhi: A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, which suspended the official with immediate effect.**** CAL26 WB-CBI-2NDLD SHAJAHAN ****CBI searches residence, office of Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali Kolkata: CBI sleuths on Friday conducted searches at the residence and office of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali as part of their probe into an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the area, officials said.**** MDS20 KL-INDIAN-ISRAEL ****Mortal remains of Indian killed in Israel brought to Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Patnibin Maxwell, the Indian youth killed in a missile attack in Israel, were brought to Kerala in an Air India flight from Delhi on Friday evening.**** LEGAL LGD11 SC-2NDLD ELECTORAL BONDS ****Electoral bonds: SC to hear on Mar 11 SBI's plea seeking extension of time to disclose details New Delhi: A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear on March 11 an application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties before the scheme was scrapped last month.**** BUSINESS DEL84 BIZ-BANKS-WAGE ****Bank employees to get 17% annual wage hike; 5-day work week awaits govt approval New Delhi: Indian Banks' Association and bank employee unions on Friday agreed on an annual wage hike of 17 per cent, a move that will result in an additional yearly outgo of around Rs 8,284 crore for public sector banks.**** FOREIGN FGN71 US-BIDEN-CHINA-2NDLD INDIA ****US revitalised partnership with allies and nations like India amidst China's rise: President Biden Washington: The US has revitalised its partnership with its allies and countries like India, Australia and Japan, amidst the rise of China, President Joe Biden has said, as he accused Beijing of indulging in unfair economic practices and endangering peace across the Taiwan Strait.**** FGN67 JAPAN-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD GLOBAL SOUTH **** Jaishankar says Global South believes in India; China does not participate in voicing their concerns Tokyo: Highlighting India's leadership in the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the 125 countries of the platform placed their trust in India and not in China which skipped the two meetings convened by India last year to listen to their concerns.****

