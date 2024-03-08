Murder suspect nabbed within four hours

A 29-year-old man was arrested here on Friday within four hours after he allegedly killed a person in suburban Chembur, police said.

Bhimsen Bhalerao (35) was found stabbed to death under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station early in the morning. He had a heated argument with Rohit Deepak Kharpe over a minor issue which allegedly led to the killing, said a police official.

Kharpe was soon arrested and further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)