Murder suspect nabbed within four hours
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old man was arrested here on Friday within four hours after he allegedly killed a person in suburban Chembur, police said.
Bhimsen Bhalerao (35) was found stabbed to death under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station early in the morning. He had a heated argument with Rohit Deepak Kharpe over a minor issue which allegedly led to the killing, said a police official.
Kharpe was soon arrested and further probe was on, the official said.
