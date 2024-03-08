Woman found dead in in-laws' home in UP's Etawah

Left Menu

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:48 IST
The body of a 26-year-old woman was found in her in-laws' home in the Friends Colony area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police. The woman's father has accused her husband of murder.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi said Poonam's body was found in the locked home of her in-laws in the Tulsi Ka Adda of Harishankarpuram locality on Friday.

Her father Ramchandra of Mainpuri said Poonam returned with her husband Pawan alias Deepak to her in-laws' home on Tuesday.

Ramchandra told the police he called Poonam on Wednesday but she did not receive the call. He called her several times on Thursday but also to no avail. On Friday, when he reached Poonam's in-laws' home, the main door was locked from outside.

Taking a ladder from the neighbours, Ramchandra climbed inside the house and found Poonam's blood-stained body in one of the rooms, he added.

He alleged that Pawan started making demands for dowry and harassing Poonam after their wedding. Ramchandra had built him a house and bought a pickup truck so that Pawan could meet his expenses. However, he sold the pickup truck and continued to torture Poonam for dowry.

Poonam had since filed dowry harassment and divorce cases against Pawan that have been pending in court for five years, the police said.

Pawan came to Poonam's paternal home and persuaded her to go back with him on Tuesday, Ramchandra told the police.

Tripathi said a forensic team visited the spot for investigations and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken after getting the post-mortem report. The police are searching for the husband, he added.

