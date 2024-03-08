MP: Vikramaditya Vedic clock in Ujjain slows down after cyber attack, says official

The 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' based on the 'panchang' or Indian time calculation system in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has slowed down due to a cyber attack, an official said on Friday.

The clock is mounted on an 85-foot tower in Jantar Mantar adjacent to the Jivajirao Observatory here.

The app of the watch faced a cyber attack on Thursday night, Shri Ram Tiwari, Director of the Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, which looks after the Jivajirao Observatory, told PTI.

''The watch slowed down after the attack. A complaint has been lodged with the National Cyber Crime Portal,'' Tiwari added. The clock was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29.

