Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting Zelenskiy
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul, and added Ankara supported Kyiv's territorial integrity.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Zelenskiy, Erdogan said he had discussed developments concerning the war in detail, as well as navigational security in the Black Sea, including the defunct grain deal.
He also said Turkey would strongly contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war ends.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ankara
- Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Istanbul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF, Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 mln
UK announces new Russia sanctions to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary
Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odessa kills one, military says
UPDATE 4-UK announces new Russia sanctions to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary
"Have to believe this will end one day...": US envoy on second anniversary of Russia-Ukraine conflict