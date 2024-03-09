Biden says it's 'looking tough' for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday it was "looking tough" for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza by the start of Ramadan on Sunday.
Biden, speaking to reporters after visiting a family at their home near Philadelphia, also said he was concerned about violence in East Jerusalem without a ceasefire.
