Left Menu

UN rights chief urges comprehensive action against religious hatred and discrimination

UN News | Updated: 09-03-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 03:53 IST
UN rights chief urges comprehensive action against religious hatred and discrimination
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday outlined a comprehensive set of measures to counter religious hatred, emphasizing the urgent need for concerted action to address the rising levels of discrimination and violence. Speaking before a panel of experts at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Volker Türk underscored the importance of strengthening social cohesion and increasing respect, with a particular focus on the role of social media. " **Social media platforms have a clear responsibility to combat online hate speech that may lead to real-world discrimination and violence** ," he said. He noted that his office, OHCHR, is collaborating with several companies to intensify efforts in meeting their human rights responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. "It is vital to uphold people's fundamental rights to live free from all forms of discrimination, and from targeted attacks that incite hostility and violence against them," he added. Tweet URL > volker_turk The Human Rights Council, the UN's highest rights body, had convened the panel to delve into the drivers, root causes, and human rights impacts of the desecration of sacred books, places of worship, and religious symbols. ## Legal and judicial protections In addition to promoting social cohesion, Mr. Türk urged countries to adopt comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation, providing legal tools to deliver justice and empower minority communities for fuller participation in society. He also called on justice systems to systematically address cases of religious hatred, including instances of desecration of sacred books and symbols. "States also have an obligation to combat discrimination – including on religious grounds – and I also urge such cases to be brought before courts," he emphasized, pointing out the need for proper training of police forces to record and act on incidents of incitement to discrimination, hostility, and violence, particularly those based on religious intolerance. ## Vested political interests During his speech, the High Commissioner drew attention to the disturbing trend of hate-driven attacks across different regions, ranging from hateful speech to symbolic acts and physical violence. Politicians were identified as actively promoting such hatred, often scapegoating minority groups during electoral periods. "This is acutely relevant in 2024, which will see more elections take place than any other year in history, and with conflicts rising, particularly in the Middle East," he said. ## Rise in xenophobia Mr. Türk also voiced deep concern over the alarming increase in xenophobia and discrimination based on religion, gender, ethnicity, and migrant status, as well as religious hatred targeting women and girls. "I want to stress my disgust for such expressions of scorn and hate," he said, emphasizing the denial of a fundamental premise of the UN Charter – "to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours" – in instances where individuals or groups face humiliation and discrimination.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
US issues sanctions on Russian, Central African Republic entities over Wagner ties

US issues sanctions on Russian, Central African Republic entities over Wagne...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024