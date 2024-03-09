Helicopter crashes along US-Mexico border, Texas authorities say

Left Menu

A helicopter crashed along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, authorities said. Officials did not immediately confirm how many people were on board or their condition.The crash happened in the small town of La Grulla, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said. La Grulla is in Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The crash happened in the small town of La Grulla, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said. He did not provide further details and referred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment. La Grulla is in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a "downed helicopter incident" on the east side of the county.

