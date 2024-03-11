Left Menu

DRDO conducts successful flight test of developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:54 IST
DRDO conducts successful flight test of developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted first successful flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle ( MIRV) technology. The flight test named Mission Divyastra was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various Telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The Mission accomplished the designed parameters.

   Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex Mission. In a post on social media platform X He said, “ Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it as an exceptional success.

(With Inputs from PIB)

