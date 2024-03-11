Centre never looks at Arunachal from political point of view: Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre never looks at Arunachal Pradesh from a political point of view.

Speaking at a public meeting here in Lower Subansiri district, Khandu said that the Prime Minister during his visit to Itanagar on March 9 mentioned that the government's outlook towards North Eastern states is never based on the party's strength in Parliament.

''We contribute only two MPs to the Lok Sabha and only one to Rajya Sabha but this number factor has been overlooked by Modi and since day one has been supporting the state in its accelerated development on all fronts'', Khandu said.

The chief minister called upon the people to look around themselves with an open mind and witness for themselves the development Arunachal has witnessed since 2014 when Narendra Modi for the first time became the prime minister.

''Earlier governments at the Centre always considered the North East unimportant as politically the states here do not contribute much in government formation at Delhi. That's the only reason for the underdevelopment of North-Eastern states. We are lucky that Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and since then changed the fate of these states'', he observed.

On behalf of the people of the state, Khandu extended gratitude to the prime minister for announcing developmental projects worth Rs 55,000 crore for the North East from Itanagar. He informed that of these Rs 55,000 crore Arunachal Pradesh alone will get a whopping Rs 41,000 crore worth of projects.

Asserting that it's time to express gratitude and say 'thanks' to Modi, Khandu said the best and only way to do so is by supporting and voting for the BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, Khandu visited the under-construction site of India’s first Integrated Aqua Museum under construction at Tarin here. The project under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is expected to revolutionise the state's fisheries sector and boost livelihoods by providing additional income sources to farmers.

Khandu also launched an AI-based tele-health facility at GyatiTakka General Hospital here. This pilot project being implemented in Ziro and Tawang will revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region.

He also visited the Water Treatment Plant which was virtually dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Modi on March 9.

Five newly completed projects were inaugurated by the chief minister and foundations were laid for two other projects.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who is the local MLA, along with party leaders and officials of the district administration were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)