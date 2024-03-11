US wants to expedite deployment of multinational security mission to Haiti, says State Dept
The United States is looking to expedite the deployment of a UN-backed Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti as gang violence threatens to bring down the Caribbean country's government, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
Washington has been in touch with Kenya, which will lead the mission and will do its part to fund the mission, Miller added.
