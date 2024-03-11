Left Menu

Defamation case against Smriti Irani: Allahabad HC junks shooter Vartika Singh's plea

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:34 IST
Defamation case against Smriti Irani: Allahabad HC junks shooter Vartika Singh's plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed international shooter Vartika Singh's plea challenging an MP/MLA court order rejecting her defamation complaint against Union minister Smriti Irani.

The Lucknow bench of the high court said that while replying to journalists' questions, if the petitioner was said to be associated with the Congress party or the ''Gandhi family'', it was not her defamation.

The bench of Faiz Alam Khan passed the verdict on March 5 which was uploaded on Monday.

Vartika Singh had filed a case in the Sultanpur MP/MLA court, accusing Irani of defamation. The case was dismissed by the special court on October 21, 2022.

The petitioner had challenged the MP/MLA court's order in the high court.

Singh's allegation was that when journalists asked Irani about the allegations made by the petitioner against her personal secretary, Irani described the petitioner as a ''pawn'' of the Congress and said she was having direct links with the Gandhi family.

Quoting Irani's entire conversation with journalists, the high court said that before giving the statement in question, Irani talked about other matters and during this time she did not even take the name of the petitioner.

The court said that when asked about the petitioner, Irani had said the petitioner had links with the Congress and also had a criminal history. The court found that criminal cases were registered against the petitioner.

The bench said that if the court looks at Irani's statements, she was criticising a political party and she had no intention of defaming the petitioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024