Israeli PM Netanyahu meets NSA Doval, updates him on Gaza situation

The two leaders also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance, the official handle of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X.Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, it said, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 01:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday and updated him on the recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The two leaders ''also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance'', the official handle of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with ''Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip'', it said, sharing a photograph of the meeting. The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting, it said.

