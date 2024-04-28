Left Menu

Indian women's badminton team on cusp of Uber Cup quarterfinals

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 28-04-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:24 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb shone bright as Indian women's team all but assured its place in the quarterfinals of Uber Cup after beating Singapore 4-1 in the second tie of group A, here on Sunday.

The Asian Champions, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in the opening tie, produced another good show as they recovered from the opening match loss of Ashmita Chaliha and went on to win the rest of the contests to come up trumps.

It turned out to be a fine weekend for the young and inexperienced Indian side who were missing the big guns, but they displayed their skill and temperament at the big stage to make it two out of two ties.

The 53rd-ranked Chaliha, who had outwitted Canada's Michelle Li on Saturday, found the going tough against world No 18 Yeo Jia Min, going down 15-21, 18-21 to peg India back. National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, then brought India back with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia in the first women's doubles.

Isharani, ranked 83, went on to double India's lead by claiming a 21-13, 21-16 win over Insyirah Khan in the second singles.

The 64th-ranked pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker dished out a super performance en route to a 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Rising star Anmol, 258, then sealed the tie with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Megan in the third singles. With the twin victories, India are now placed in the second position behind China in group A. The two teams will clash on Tuesday in their final group match to decide the top spot.

China will face Canada later in the day. The outcome will decide the quarterfinals spots for both India and China. India have reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup thrice in 1957, 2014 and 2016. Defending champions Indian men's team will face England on Monday in their second group C tie. India had defeated Thailand 4-1 in the opening tie.

Results: India bt Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker bt Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab bt Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13.

