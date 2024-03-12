Left Menu

Haiti's premier says he'll resign once a transitional council is created

He had arrived in Puerto Rico a week ago after being barred from landing in the Dominican Republic, where officials said he lacked a required flight plan.

Haiti's premier says he'll resign once a transitional council is created
Ariel Henry Image Credit: Wikipidea
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, capitulating to international pressure that seeks to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war.

Henry served the longest single term as prime minister since Haiti's 1987 constitution was approved, a surprising feat for a politically unstable country with a constant turnover of premiers.

Henry made the announcement hours after officials including Caribbean leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss a solution to halt Haiti's spiraling crisis.

Henry has been unable to enter Haiti because the violence closed its main international airports. He had arrived in Puerto Rico a week ago after being barred from landing in the Dominican Republic, where officials said he lacked a required flight plan. Dominican officials also closed the airspace to flights to and from Haiti.

It was not immediately clear who exactly would lead Haiti out of the crisis in which heavily armed gangs have burned police stations, attacked the main airport, and raided two of the country's biggest prisons. The raids resulted in the release of more than 4,000 inmates.

Scores of people have been killed in the violent attacks, and more than 15,000 Haitians have been left homeless as they flee neighborhoods under fire.

