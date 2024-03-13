Left Menu

Haiti's Boisvert has signaled willingness to facilitate orderly transfer of functions, US official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 01:19 IST
The United States is in regular contact with Haiti's finance minister, Michele Boisvert, who has been exercising the day-to-day administration and serving as acting prime minister while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is out of the country, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Boisvert has signaled his willingness to facilitate the orderly transfer of functions to a new prime minister and cabinet once the presidential council names those individuals, the official said.

