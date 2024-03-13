Haiti's Boisvert has signaled willingness to facilitate orderly transfer of functions, US official says

The United States is in regular contact with Haiti's finance minister, Michele Boisvert, who has been exercising the day-to-day administration and serving as acting prime minister while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is out of the country, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Boisvert has signaled his willingness to facilitate the orderly transfer of functions to a new prime minister and cabinet once the presidential council names those individuals, the official said.

