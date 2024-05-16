Hamas chief says Israeli amendments on ceasefire proposal led to deadlock

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israelis on Wednesday for the current deadlock, saying their amendments on the Gaza ceasefire proposal introduced by mediators led the negotiation into a stalemate.

He rejected any post-war settlement in Gaza that excludes the group, adding the group sticks to its demands that a ceasefire agreement should end the war in the besieged enclave.

