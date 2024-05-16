Hamas chief says Israeli amendments on ceasefire proposal led to deadlock
Updated: 16-05-2024
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israelis on Wednesday for the current deadlock, saying their amendments on the Gaza ceasefire proposal introduced by mediators led the negotiation into a stalemate.
He rejected any post-war settlement in Gaza that excludes the group, adding the group sticks to its demands that a ceasefire agreement should end the war in the besieged enclave.
