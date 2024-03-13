Explosion in a building outside Beijing kills 1 person and injures 22, state media say
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 08:28 IST
- Country:
- China
Rescuers are responding to an explosion in a building in a city outside of Beijing that has killed one person and injured 22, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The building exploded early Wednesday morning in the city of Sanhe, just an hour west of Beijing.
