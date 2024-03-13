Left Menu

1 killed, 22 injured after explosion at a restaurant in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:09 IST
One person was killed and 22 others injured following a gas explosion at a restaurant in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, damaging the building and several vehicles, official media reported.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Yanjiao township is located on the outskirts of Beijing.

The blast rocked the building at around 8 am (local time) on Wednesday in Yanjiao town in Sanhe, causing damage to the building and several vehicles.

Video footage of the explosion site showed red flames and plumes of smoke, with debris strewn across the nearby road.

Firefighters are currently on-site managing the situation, the report said.

