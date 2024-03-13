Left Menu

Fire in eateries in Noida Extension, no one injured

A fire broke out at some eateries and shops located near the Hindon river in Noida Extension on Wednesday morning and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.The blaze, triggered by a short circuit in one of the eateries, has been brought under control by 10 fire tenders, they said.Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, Around 7 am we got information about a fire breaking out in some dhabas in the Gaur City area.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:05 IST
Fire in eateries in Noida Extension, no one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at some eateries and shops located near the Hindon river in Noida Extension on Wednesday morning and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze, triggered by a short circuit in one of the eateries, has been brought under control by 10 fire tenders, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, ''Around 7 am we got information about a fire breaking out in some dhabas in the Gaur City area. Fire tenders were rushed to the site.'' ''Six eateries and some shops were on fire here. More fire tenders were called in and the fire was brought under control,'' he said.

Choubey said the fire first broke out in a dhaba in which commercial cylinders were kept in large numbers.

''Bringing out the commercial cylinders was a challenging task as the dhaba was closed. But our firefighters did it bravely. There also appeared to be an electric short circuit inside it which triggered the fire,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024