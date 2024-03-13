Fire in eateries in Noida Extension, no one injured

A fire broke out at some eateries and shops located near the Hindon river in Noida Extension on Wednesday morning and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze, triggered by a short circuit in one of the eateries, has been brought under control by 10 fire tenders, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, ''Around 7 am we got information about a fire breaking out in some dhabas in the Gaur City area. Fire tenders were rushed to the site.'' ''Six eateries and some shops were on fire here. More fire tenders were called in and the fire was brought under control,'' he said.

Choubey said the fire first broke out in a dhaba in which commercial cylinders were kept in large numbers.

''Bringing out the commercial cylinders was a challenging task as the dhaba was closed. But our firefighters did it bravely. There also appeared to be an electric short circuit inside it which triggered the fire,'' he added.

