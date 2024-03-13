Left Menu

EU preparing $8 bln aid package for Egypt, FT says

The European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fear that conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial trouble in the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cairo on Sunday with the Greek, Italian and Belgian prime ministers to finalise and announce an agreement, the newspaper reported. ($1 = 0.9156 euros)

