Left Menu

Teenaged girl gang-raped in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:04 IST
Teenaged girl gang-raped in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by five people in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a village within the limits of Majhgaon police station on Tuesday when the victim had gone to take a bath, the officer said.

On her way back home, five people, all residents of the same village, dragged her to an isolated place and raped her, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jaganathpur, Rakesh Nandan Minz, said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home from work in the evening, he said.

An FIR was registered with the Majhgaon police station on Wednesday, SDPO said, adding that raids were on to apprehend the perpetrators.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital for medical examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024