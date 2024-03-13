Teenaged girl gang-raped in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by five people in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a village within the limits of Majhgaon police station on Tuesday when the victim had gone to take a bath, the officer said.

On her way back home, five people, all residents of the same village, dragged her to an isolated place and raped her, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jaganathpur, Rakesh Nandan Minz, said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home from work in the evening, he said.

An FIR was registered with the Majhgaon police station on Wednesday, SDPO said, adding that raids were on to apprehend the perpetrators.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital for medical examination, he said.

