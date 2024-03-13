Austria expels two Russian diplomats from bilateral embassy

Austria has declared two diplomats from the Russian embassy personae non gratae for actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, ordering them to leave Austria within a week, Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The expulsions bring to 11 the number of Russian diplomats Austria has expelled since the summer of 2020, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said. As in the previous cases, no details on the specific actions or circumstances were given.

