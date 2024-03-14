Left Menu

Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

Local government officials in China's Sanhe county, near Beijing, said on Thursday they had started an investigation into the cause of a massive explosion at a shop selling fried chicken that left 7 dead and 27 injured.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 07:36 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Local government officials in China's Sanhe county, near Beijing, said on Thursday they had started an investigation into the cause of a massive explosion at a shop selling fried chicken that left 7 dead and 27 injured. Officials said that 14 people had been discharged from the hospital, and that the initial indications were that a gas leak had caused the blast.

Last year, President Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers" after 31 people died in a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant. The explosion on Wednesday at a fried chicken shop, in the town of Yanjiao in China's northern province of Hebei, caused a massive orange fireball. The force ripped off the fronts of several buildings, crumpled cars on surrounding streets and left large pieces of debris on fire.

On-site rescue work has ended, cleanup at the scene is still ongoing and an investigation has begun, officials said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

