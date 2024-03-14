At least 2 dead in helicopter crash in Russian Far East - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 07:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 07:52 IST
At least two people were killed when an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's eastern Magadan region, the Interfax news agency cited emergency services as saying.
The helicopter was carrying 20 mine workers, it said, and rescue aircraft were en route to the crash site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement