US imposes arms restrictions on Nicaragua

The United States imposed arms restrictions on Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that the Biden administration remained concerned about the Nicaragua government's "brutal repression" of its people.

"The United States will continue to use all available diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability for the Ortega-Murillo regime and to support the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Nicaraguans as they pursue a more just and prosperous future," the State Department said in a statement.

