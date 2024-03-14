Belgian defence minister says a platoon will be dismantled because of serious violence, harassment

A platoon of about 30 soldiers belonging to Belgium's armed forces will be dismantled because of serious cases of violence and harassment, the minister of defence said Thursday.

Ludivine Dedonder said several people were already placed under protection, while suspects were dismissed or transferred to other units. She said there is no place for any form of "sexism, racism or extremism" within the country's military.

Speaking at a news conference alongside defence chief Adm. Michel Hofman, Dedonder said she was informed of the violence within the Fourth Engineer Battalion in an email in November. She was alerted by a relative of one of the soldiers who had been a victim, she said.

Dedonder said investigations were immediately launched, focusing on "serious acts" of violence.

"Among other things, we are talking about degrading treatment, assault and battery, blackmail, threats between soldiers, pressure exerted by soldiers on their peers, and an obligation of silence about these facts," the minister said.

Dedonder said the violence took place during hazing and training sessions, lasted for several months and involved officers, non-commissioned officers and less experienced soldiers.

"These behaviours are unacceptable," which is why Belgium was taking strong measures, including the disbanding of a platoon within the 4th Battalion in the eastern city of Amay, Dedonder said. She said the army will adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

The battalion in Amay was formed in 1913 and took part in World War I the following year. It has a great reputation within the Belgian army.

"It's not the whole workforce that's affected," Dedonder said. "We are talking about a few dozen people at the moment." Hofman and Dedonder said they could not give more details about the identity of people involved, or the exact nature of the violence, because investigations were ongoing.

"We're talking about degrading behaviour, humiliation, as part of hazing or integration rituals," Dedonder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)