Naxalite wanted in over 100 cases held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

A Naxalite wanted in more than 100 cases, including murder and abduction, and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh was arrested in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.Sudhakar alias Undam 55, who was active as a divisional committee member of Maoists, was apprehended in a forest between Gundam and Puvarti villages during an operation by security personnel on Tuesday, an official said.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 14-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 18:49 IST
Naxalite wanted in over 100 cases held in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district
Sudhakar alias Undam (55), who was active as a divisional committee member of Maoists, was apprehended in a forest between Gundam and Puvarti villages during an operation by security personnel on Tuesday, an official said. The operation involving personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 210th battalion of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, and local police, was launched from Basaguda police station, he said.

A native of Gaganpalli village in Basaguda area, Sudhakar had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) as a PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) member in 1996 and then served in various capacities. He led the supply team of the West Bastar Division of Maoists between 2006 and 2008, he said.

Warrants in at least 108 Maoist-related cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and abductions, were pending against him at different police stations in Bijapur district, the official said, adding that he carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

