Drug case: Court rejects plea of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law to de-freeze bank accounts

A special court here has rejected a plea of NCP leader and Maharashtra ex-minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan seeking the de-freezing of his bank accounts blocked by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case. The NCB is in the process of identifying and seizing the "illegally acquired" properties under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. In such a case, the application cannot be allowed, the court said in its order of March 12. The NCB had arrested Khan on January 13, 2021, for alleged possession of drugs. He spent six months in jail before securing bail from the special court set up for cases under the NDPS Act In his latest plea moved before Special Judge A V Kharkar, Khan said that the money in these bank accounts has no links with the narcotics trade.

While his tenants deposit their annual rent in these accounts, he is unable to get any income from these legitimate sources due to the freeze, Khan said.

The NCB opposed the plea, saying they are investigating the matter and identifying the ''illegally acquired'' properties in connection with this case under the provision of the NDPS Act.

The court accepted the federal anti-drug agency's submission and rejected Khan's plea.

The NCB has claimed Khan had conspired to procure, sell, purchase and transport 194.6 kilograms of ganja.

It has booked Khan and others for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years.

