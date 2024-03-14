Left Menu

Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 7-year-old girl

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 30-year-old man, and in case of default, he has to remain in jail for another period of three months.The incident happened in November 2021 in the Baisinga police station area.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:34 IST
Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 7-year-old girl
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 30-year-old man, and in case of default, he has to remain in jail for another period of three months.

The incident happened in November 2021 in the Baisinga police station area. The man raped the girl when she went to work as a domestic help in a house, police said The girl's father lodged a police complaint, and after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police arrested the accused. POCSO court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak gave the verdict after examining the statements of the survivor and 16 witnesses, besides the medical report.

The court also directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the girl, Special Public Prosecutor Monoranjan Pattnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024