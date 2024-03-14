Two dead as motorcycle hits truck in Gondia

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Gondia in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night on Goregaon-Sadak Arjuni road, he said.

''Vikas Samarnath Chauhan (24) and Manish Jagdish Kashyap (23) died on the spot. The truck river fled from the spot but was arrested later,'' he added.

