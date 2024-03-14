Left Menu

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Information and Public Relations department Additional Director Aarti Gupta as the new department director, making her the first woman from the department to be appointed to the post.IPR department officials welcomed the governments decision to appoint a person from the department as its director, a statement issued here said.Gupta has served in the department for the last 33 years when she joined as assistant public relations officer in 1991.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:35 IST
Aarti Gupta takes over as Himachal's Information and Public Relations department director
The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Information and Public Relations department Additional Director Aarti Gupta as the new department director, making her the first woman from the department to be appointed to the post.

IPR department officials welcomed the government's decision to appoint a person from the department as its director, a statement issued here said.

Gupta has served in the department for the last 33 years when she joined as assistant public relations officer in 1991. She became an information officer at the department after passing the commission exams in 1992, the statement said.

Gupta was promoted as deputy director in 2009 and as joint director in 2013. She was the additional director at the IPR department since 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

