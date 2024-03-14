US concerned by Israeli strike on UN facility in Gaza

The White House on Thursday called for a swift investigation into an Israeli airstrike on a UN food distribution facility in Gaza. Israel said the strike killed a Hamas commander whom it targeted, and Palestinian health officials said it killed four more people including a U.N. worker.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States is very concerned about the strike and called for a swift investigation by the Israelis as to exactly what happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)