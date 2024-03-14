Left Menu

Study required to assess benefits given to companies through electoral bonds: Jharkhand Cong

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:55 IST
Study required to assess benefits given to companies through electoral bonds: Jharkhand Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Congress on Thursday emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the benefits conferred upon companies through the electoral bonds.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, ''A comprehensive study is essential to ascertain the extent of benefits provided to companies via the electoral bonds under the auspices of the government at the Centre.'' Thakur raised concerns about the opacity surrounding the disclosure of electoral bond details, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have significant gains from this process.

He remarked, ''The BJP's attempts to conceal these details have raised suspicions that they might be the primary beneficiaries.'' This assertion follows the Election Commission's decision to make electoral bond data public, which occurred concurrently with Thakur's statement.

Thakur highlighted that while initial reports on the bonds have emerged, the specific distribution of benefits among political parties remains undisclosed. He suggested that the BJP's reluctance to reveal these details hints at potential imbalances in favour of the party.

''Presently, only initial reports are coming about the bonds. It is still not known what percentage of benefit went to which party. The BJP could be the biggest beneficiary, as it wanted to hide the details,'' Thakur said.

The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public. The EC has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

Despite attempts to get reactions from BJP spokespersons such as Pratul Shahdeo and Shivpujan Pathak, as well as BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, there has been no response. Prakash sought additional time to review the information before commenting on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024