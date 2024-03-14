Left Menu

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida, absconding husband under police lens

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-03-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:06 IST
The body of a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot injury was found at her house in Greater Noida on Thursday evening with the police suspecting the role of her absconding husband in the murder, officials said.

The couple, who had been married for around 25 years, lived in the Surajpur area and frequently quarrelled over various issues, they said.

On Thursday evening, when the couple's 21-year-old son returned home he found his mother lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury on the body, a police officer said.

On being alerted, a team of Surajpur police station officials rushed to the spot along with forensic experts, a police spokesperson said.

They recovered the body as sent it for postmortem, the spokesperson said.

''The woman's husband, who runs a grocery store, was missing from the spot and some neighbours informed the police that the couple had some argument in the afternoon. The husband left the home in the evening,'' the officer said.

The couple's elder son had allegedly committed suicide two years ago, according to the police.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

