US renews 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity

The United States has renewed a 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a briefing on Thursday.

Washington started issuing the waivers last year, stressing the money could only be used for "non-sanctionable transactions" such as buying humanitarian goods like food and agricultural products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)