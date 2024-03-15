Left Menu

US renews 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity

Updated: 15-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has renewed a 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a briefing on Thursday.

Washington started issuing the waivers last year, stressing the money could only be used for "non-sanctionable transactions" such as buying humanitarian goods like food and agricultural products.

