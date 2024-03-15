Hamas says it presents comprehensive vision of truce deal to mediators
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Thursday it presented to mediators a comprehensive vision of a truce deal that is based on stopping the Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, providing relief and aid, the return of displaced Gazans to their houses, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The vision also included the group's stance on the prisoners-hostages exchange deal, Hamas added in a statement, but did not elaborate.
