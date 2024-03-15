Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Senegal releases opposition leader Sonko, presidential candidate Faye from prison, state TV says

Senegalese opposition firebrand Ousmane Sonko and the presidential candidate he is backing in the March 24 election, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were released from prison on Thursday, state broadcaster RTS said on its website. Their release had been expected in the wake of an amnesty law passed by parliament on March 6 as the authorities sought to ease tensions after their thwarted bid to postpone the vote by 10 months.

Haiti's top gang leader threatens politicians as fires break out in capital

A powerful gang leader in Haiti has issued a threatening message aimed at political leaders who would take part in a planned transition council, as fires broke out amid a fresh surge of violence in the capital. After unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced on Monday he would step down once the council was in place, the capital was initially quieter but violence appeared to be flaring up again as of late Wednesday, with a shootout in one neighborhood and an attack on the police academy early on Thursday.

Israeli strikes kill at least 29 Gazans awaiting aid, say Palestinian officials

At least 29 Palestinians were killed while awaiting aid in two separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Gaza's health ministry said. In the first incident, Palestinian health officials in the Hamas-ruled strip said eight people were killed in an airstrike on an aid distribution centre in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Smudged ID cards, missing names blemish Congo's $1 billion election

Congolese law student Stephanie Mbafumoja was exhilarated to sit for the photo for a voter identity card that would allow her, for the first time, to have a say in the future of her nation. The 23-year-old's enthusiasm soured when she was handed a card bearing a distorted image she said looked nothing like her. Within a few weeks, the printed text on the card began to fade.

UK PM Rishi Sunak rules out holding an election in early May

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he would not hold a general election in early May, in the strongest indication yet that the national vote would take place later this year. The comments are likely to end speculation that the prime minister will call an early general election. Opposition political parties have tried to goad Sunak into holding one, saying he was running scared of voters.

Ukrainian soldier uses mud and ash to paint scenes of nature and war

When Oleg Bazylewicz, an artist and writer, signed up for military duty on the day that Russia invaded his native Ukraine, he readied the two things he valued most - his watercolours and his block flute, a musical instrument. At the front, the first lieutenant who serves as the deputy commander of an artillery battery took time away from the drudgery of his daily duties to draw and paint, using pencil, charcoal and his watercolours.

US locks in UN resolution backing efforts to broker Gaza truce

The U.S. on Thursday finalized its draft U.N. Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, traditionally the final step before asking for a vote on the text that would back international efforts to broker an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage release deal. The final draft, seen by Reuters "unequivocally supports international diplomatic efforts to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that releases the hostages, and that allows the basis for a more durable peace to alleviate humanitarian suffering."

EU's Borrell, in Washington, says outcome of Ukraine war will be decided this spring and summer

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday after holding meetings in Washington that securing new support for Ukraine could not wait since the outcome of the war in Ukraine will be decided this spring and summer. Amid doubts over continuing U.S. military aid to Kyiv, Borrell told reporters that his message for U.S. policymakers was that: "Whatever has to be done, it has to be done quickly."

Palestinian President Abbas appoints new prime minister of Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa, an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run WAFA news agency said on Thursday. Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul and revitalize the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

Gaza's displaced break their Ramadan fast with canned food in the rubble

As the evening prayer sounded across Gaza's rubble, the Abu Rizek family broke their day's fast with a shared meal in the wreckage of their home, sadly recalling all they had lost in Israel's military campaign since last year's Muslim holy month.

While the family has managed to scrape together enough food for iftar, the sunset breakfast after a day without eating or drinking, many other people are far less fortunate in the stricken Palestinian enclave where famine looms.

