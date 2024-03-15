Report of Japan military helicopter crash erroneous, Kyodo says

Reports of the crash of a Japanese Self-Defence Forces' helicopter on Friday were found to be untrue, the Kyodo news agency said.

A domestic television broadcaster earlier said the crash took place in the southern prefecture of Oita. Police in the region identified a person who saw a low-flying aircraft in a mountainous area, Kyodo said.

