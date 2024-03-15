Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea alleging irregularities in functioning of EVMs

Every method has its plus and minus points, the Supreme Court on Friday said as it refused to entertain a plea alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines EVMs.A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said this court has already examined several petitions time and again and dealt with various issues related to the functioning of EVMs.How many petitions shall we entertain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 11:49 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea alleging irregularities in functioning of EVMs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Every method has its plus and minus points,'' the Supreme Court on Friday said as it refused to entertain a plea alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said this court has already examined several petitions time and again and dealt with various issues related to the functioning of EVMs.

''How many petitions shall we entertain? Recently, we have dealt with a plea related to VVPAT. We cannot go by assumptions. Every method has its plus and minus points. Sorry, we cannot entertain this under Article 32,'' the bench told petitioner Nandini Sharma, appearing in-person. The bench recorded in the order that the issue raised in the petition has been examined by the apex court in various petitions. Justice Khanna said more than 10 cases have been examined on the issue by the court time and again. Sharma has arrayed the Election Commission of India and six political parties as party in her plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024