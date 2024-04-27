Left Menu

Passenger Bus Engulfed in Flames on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due to Tyre Burst

A private bus carrying 35 passengers caught fire after one of its tyres burst on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, in which nobody was injured, officials said. When it reached Adhe village in Maval, it suffered a tyre burst bus and caught fire soon afterwards, a fire official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:28 IST
Passenger Bus Engulfed in Flames on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due to Tyre Burst
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus carrying 35 passengers caught fire after one of its tyres burst on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, in which nobody was injured, officials said. The incident occurred around 7 am at Aadhe village in Maval taluka of Pune district, they said. ''The bus was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Pune.

When it reached Adhe village in Maval, it suffered a tyre burst bus and caught fire soon afterwards,'' a fire official said. All 35 passengers and the bus driver were safely taken out of the bus in time and nobody suffered any injury, he said. Major part of the bus was gutted in the blaze. On being alerted, the fire brigade staff reached the spot and doused the flames. The fire was doused by the teams of IRB patrolling, Delta Force along with the Vadgaon traffic police department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024