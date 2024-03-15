China's coast guard says it conducted patrols near Kinmen Islands

China's coast guard said it conducted patrols in waters near the Kinmen Islands on Friday, according to a statement.

As reported, Taiwan dispatched coast guard boats on Thursday to join a rescue mission at China's request after a fishing vessel capsized near the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, amid heightened tension in the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

